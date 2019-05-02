Dua Lipa Made A Surprise Appearance at BLACKPINK's Newark Concert

Talk about girl power! This past week, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo were joined on stage at their recent Newark concert by a very special guest: Dua Lipa!

The British singer-songwriter surprised the audience by making a surprise appearance on stage to perform "Kiss and Make Up", her hit collaboration with the girls of BLACKPINK, and, needless to say, BLINKs went wild for it.

Dressed in a bedazzled jumpsuit/leotard paired with neon yellow thigh-high boots, the "New Rules" singer showed off her amazing chemistry with the Korean girl group on stage as they shimmied their way through the lyrics of their hit single.