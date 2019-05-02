Dua Lipa Made A Surprise Appearance at BLACKPINK's Newark Concert

Talk about girl power! This past week, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo were joined on stage at their recent Newark concert by a very special guest: Dua Lipa!

The British singer-songwriter surprised the audience by making a surprise appearance on stage to perform "Kiss and Make Up", her hit collaboration with the girls of BLACKPINK, and, needless to say, BLINKs went wild for it.

Dressed in a bedazzled jumpsuit/leotard paired with neon yellow thigh-high boots, the "New Rules" singer showed off her amazing chemistry with the Korean girl group on stage as they shimmied their way through the lyrics of their hit single.

Recently, BLACKPINK became the first South Korean girl group to headline Coachella, as well as topping the list of Korea's most powerful celebrities.

They are currently in the middle of the North American leg of their world tour and will head to Atlanta, Georgia and Fort Worth, Texas next week.

Watch the video of Dua Lipa performing on stage with the girls of BLACKPINK below:

