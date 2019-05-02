First Look: BTS' Upcoming World Tour Outfits Will Be Designed By Dior

Who knows how to make a fashion statement better than the BTS boys?

They've rocked out in the most fashion forward, gender-bending fashion out there for their slick red carpet looks, music videos and world tour wardrobes, and that's made them fashion icons the world over.

With a fresh world tour — LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF — on the way, the boys are naturally looking to make a statement with their on-stage outfits, and they've turned to Kim Jones at the House of Dior to create their attention-grabbing tour outfits.

"I love BTS because they are really great guys and also super into fashion. Everyone I know is kind of crazy about them!", said Kim Jones, the Artistic Director of Dior Menswear, in a press statement.