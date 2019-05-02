And the winner of the Miss USA 2019 pageant is... Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst!

On Wednesday, the beauty queen beat 50 other contestants to capture the coveted title at the 68th annual competition, which aired live on Fox from the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

The attorney likely sealed the deal for the judges with her fitting description of the millennials. "I would say that my generation is innovative. I'm standing here in Nevada, in the state that has the first majority female legislature in this entire country. Mine is the first generation to have that forward-looking mind-set that has inclusivity, diversity, and strength and empowered women," the 28-year-old confidently stated. "I'm looking forward to continued progress with my generation."

Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers, a former Miss Nebraska USA, crowned her successor after the contestants took part in swimsuit and evening gown contests, with the five remaining women answering a tough political question onstage.