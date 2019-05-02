Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst Crowned Miss USA 2019

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., 2 May. 2019 7:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chelsie Kryst, Miss North Carolina USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

And the winner of the Miss USA 2019 pageant is... Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst!

On Wednesday, the beauty queen beat 50 other contestants to capture the coveted title at the 68th annual competition, which aired live on Fox from the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

The attorney likely sealed the deal for the judges with her fitting description of the millennials. "I would say that my generation is innovative. I'm standing here in Nevada, in the state that has the first majority female legislature in this entire country. Mine is the first generation to have that forward-looking mind-set that has inclusivity, diversity, and strength and empowered women," the 28-year-old confidently stated. "I'm looking forward to continued progress with my generation."

Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers, a former Miss Nebraska USA, crowned her successor after the contestants took part in swimsuit and evening gown contests, with the five remaining women answering a tough political question onstage.

Photos

Miss USA 2019 Evening Gowns

The first runner-up was Miss New Mexico Alejandra Gonzalez, followed by Miss Oklahoma Triana Browne.

Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa Lachey hosted the show for the second consecutive year, while Carson Kressley and Lu Sierra returned as commentators. Nick also performed during the evening gown competition, as did T-Pain.

The winner of the Miss USA 2019 pageant is set to represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2019 competition later this year. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Miss USA , Beauty Pageants , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chelsie Kryst, Miss North Carolina USA 2019, Miss USA

Miss USA 2019: 5 Things to Know About Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst

Keira Knightley

Surprise! Keira Knightley Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19

Wow Station 19, Did You and Grey's Anatomy Really Just Do That?

Ashton Kutcher, Ashley Ellerin

Ashton Kutcher Is ''Expected to Testify'' Against Serial Killer Accused of Murdering a Woman He Dated

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively Is Pregnant! Relive Her and Ryan Reynolds' Greatest Quotes on Parenthood

David Eason, Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason's Alleged Killing of Her Dog Sparks Investigation

Kelly Clarkson, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Kelly Clarkson Undergoes Surgery Hours After Hosting 2019 Billboard Music Awards

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.