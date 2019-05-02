Julianne Hough straight up got hit by Paula Abdul's hat.

For fans who caught the iconic performer's impressive finale medley routine at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, they might have noticed a very quick mishap between the star and fellow dancer, Julianne Hough.

According to what the camera's caught, the Dancing With the Stars alum was watching and grooving along as Abdul was dancing in the aisle. When the singer threw her hat, it accidentally hit Hough's neck as the cameras captured the split-second moment. Hough played off the hit like a pro, quickly smiling for the camera nearby and continuing to snap her fingers to the song.