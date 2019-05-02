Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Set Wedding Date After 50 Cent Drama

It appears that the drama with 50 Cent may have brought Lala Kent and Randall Emmett closer together, as the two have set a wedding date.

The 29-year-old Vanderpump Rules star revealed the news on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, with a video of her and her fiancé.

"So anyone that wants me to do anything on April 18 [2020], I officially can't," Kent said. "Because that's the day I'm gonna marry my baby! We got engaged! Yay, I love you!"

Lala had actually first announced the pair's engagement last September.

The news comes days after rapper 50 Cent started trolling Emmett, his former Power co-producer, on Instagram, saying he owed him $1 million that he had loaned him. Amid his posts, Fifty also taunted Kent by posting a clip from the current season of Vanderpump Rules, which sees her talk about how she and Emmett met and ended up together, and their sexual activity. Kent was not happy. Meanwhile, Fifty gave her beau a Monday deadline to pay him back, and he later tweeted that Emmett met it, and wished the producer well.