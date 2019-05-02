All The Winners From The 55th Baeksang Arts Awards in Seoul

Yesterday was a big night for all the top Korean actors and actresses as the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards was held in Seoul. Known as the "Oscars of Korea", the awards show celebrates the achievements of South Korean television and film. 

That night, the biggest names in South Korea dressed to the nines to attend the prestigious event. Young actors such as Nam Joo-Huk and Suzy Bae gathered together with veterans in the industry like Hyun-Bin and Lee Byung-Hun. Park Bo-Gum and Suzy were the hosts of the night. 

It was a incredible night if glamour, indeed. Here's the full list of winners from that night: 

Television categories:

Grand Prize: Kim Hye Ja (JTBC's "Radiant")
Best Drama: tvN's "My Ahjussi"
Best Variety Show: MBC's "Omniscient Interfering View"
Best Cultural Program: KBS's "Journalism Talk Show J"
Best Director: Cho Hyun Tak (JTBC's "Sky Castle")
Best Script: Park Hae Young ("My Ahjussi")
Art Award: Park Sung Jin (tvN's "Memories of the Alhambra")
Best Actor: Lee Byung Hun (tvN's "Mr. Sunshine")
Best Actress: Yum Jung Ah ("Sky Castle")
Best Supporting Actor: Kim Byung Chul ("Sky Castle")
Best Supporting Actress: Lee Jung Eun ("Radiant")
Best New Actor: Jang Ki Yong (MBC's "Come and Hug Me")
Best New Actress: Kim Hye Yoon ("Sky Castle")
Best Male Variety Star: Jun Hyun Moo (MBC's "I Live Alone")
Best Female Variety Star: Lee Young Ja ("Omniscient Interfering View")

Film categories:

Grand Prize: Jung Woo Sung ("Innocent Witness")
Best Film: "The Spy Gone North"
Best Director: Kang Hyung Chul ("Swing Kids")
Best New Director: Lee Ji Won ("Miss Baek")
Art Award: Hong Kyung Pyo ("Burning")
Best Script: Kwak Kyung Taek, Kim Tae Kyun ("Dark Figure of Crime")
Best Actor: Lee Sung Min ("The Spy Gone North")
Best Actress: Han Ji Min ("Miss Baek")
Best Supporting Actor: Kim Joo Hyuk ("Believer")
Best Supporting Actress: Kwon So Hyun ("Miss Baek")
Best New Actor: Kim Young Kwang ("On Your Wedding Day")
Best New Actress: Lee Jae In ("SVAHA: The Sixth Finger")

Additional awards:

Best Short Play: Sung Soo Yeon ("Actress-1: National Robot Actress 1")
V Live Popularity Award (Male): EXO's D.O.
V Live Popularity Award (Female): IU
Style Icon Award: Kim Hye Soo

Congratulations to all the talented winners!

Park Bo-Gum, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Park Bo-Gum

IU, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

IU

Suzy Bae, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Suzy Bae

Nam Joo-Hyuk, 55th baeksang arts awards

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Nam Joo-Hyuk

Jeon Jong-Seo, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Jeon Jong-Seo

Kim Hye-Soo, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Kim Hye-Soo

Lee Sul, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Lee Sul

Lee Byung-Hun, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Lee Byung-Hun

Jung So-Min, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Jung So-Min

Kwon Nara, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Kwon Nara

Jung Woo-Sung, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Jung Woo-Sung

Kim Min-Jung, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Kim Min-Jung

Jang Gi-Yong, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Jang Gi-Yong

Seol Ina, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Seol In-A

Hyun-Bin, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Hyun-Bin

Lee Jun-Ho, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Lee Jun-Ho

Oh Na-Ra, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Oh Na-Ra

Lee Da-Hee, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Lee Da-Hee

Lee Ha-Nee, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Lee Ha-Nee

Kim Hye-Yoon, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Kim Hye-Yoon

Yoon Se-A, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Yoon Se-A

Kim Hee-Ae, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Kim Hee-Ae

Kim Da-Mi, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Kim Da-Mi

Han Ji-Min, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Han Ji-Min

Wi Ha-Jun, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Wi Ha-Jun

Son Ho-Joon, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Son Ho-Joon

Kim Young-Kwan, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Kim Young-Kwan

Jang Ki-Yong, 55th baeksang arts awards

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Jang Ki-Yong

Lee Jae-In, 55th baeksang arts awards

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Lee Jae-In

