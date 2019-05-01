BTS Show Off Friendship Bracelets While V Speaks Perfect English

Follow the hoards of screaming fans at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and you will probably find BTS, walking the red carpet. The behemoth K-pop boy group prove that they are a force to be reckoned with that night by doing their very best, on the red carpet, on stage and even during interviews.

You can tell that the Bangtan Boys have been working hard for the big night as they chat comfortably with various reporters and media. While RM took the lead during interviews, other members were not afraid to chime in, including V.

During a red carpet interview with E!, V sheepishly answered one of the questions given by our reporters in English. RM, Jongkook and J-Hope were hyping him up as it seemed like V had prepared for this moment. He shyly delivers his message to BTS' ARMY in the cutest manner,