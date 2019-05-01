BTS Wins Top Social Artist Award For The Third Year in a Row

With the Billboard Music Awards being held today, all eyes are on the A-listers attending the event and of course, BTS. The Bangtan Boys were nominated for more than one category this year and just as we expected, they brought home the gold.

BTS won two big awards tonight, Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist. For the former category, this would be BTS' first time being nominated. They were up against huge stars such as Maroon 5, Imagine Dragons and Panic! At The Disco.

Despite that. BTS easily won the group category, solidifying the Korean Wave that is hitting the Western shores hard. The boys, who looks dapper as ever, went onstage and graciously received their first ever Group Category award at the BBMAs.

RM helmed the acceptance speech, thanking their ARMY who has been supporting them tirelessly throughout the years.