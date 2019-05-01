Kyle Richards Reveals the Status of Her Friendship With Lisa Vanderpump

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., 1 May. 2019 7:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bravo

Kyle Richards is opening up about her relationship with Lisa Vanderpump.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars have had many highs and lows in their friendship over the years. Most recently, #PuppyGate has put a real strain on their relationship. But have they been able to repair their friendship since filming this season of the Bravo series?

On the new episode of E!'s Just the Sip, Kyle talks to host Justin Sylvester about her fight with Lisa and reveals where their friendship stands today. During their conversation, Justin points out that Kyle and Lisa were real friends off camera. So, after their fight and #GoodbyeKyle, did Kyle reach out to Lisa off camera?

Photos

All of the Shocking Real Housewives Exits in 2018

"Yes, because her birthday was like two or three days later," Kyle says. "So, I sent her a text saying, 'I'm sorry that all this happened and I hope you have a beautiful birthday...'"

Kyle goes on to share that she didn't get a response from Lisa after sending that text.

She later reached out to Lisa regarding Camille Grammer's shower in September.

"And again, crickets," Kyle says. "But both of them were delivered, because it said delivered. Now, I have been blocked and it doesn't say delivered, because I reached out to her again recently to congratulate her on the opening of Vanderpump Lounge in Las Vegas. That one didn't say delivered so now I know that I have since been blocked. Before she was just saying I was blocked but I actually wasn't."

Read

How Kyle Richards Really Feels About Lisa Vanderpump Leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

"Why do you think this fight went so far with her?" Justin asks Kyle on the episode.

"Well, she said in an interview recently that I 'humiliated' her," Kyle shares. "And, Lisa is a very prideful person, and my intention was not to humiliate her. I think she felt humiliated, but my intention was to be honest and tell her what happened on camera, so that she wasn't shocked in six months when she saw the show."

Take a look at the video above to see what else Kyle had to say about Lisa, Real Housewives and more on Just the Sip!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kyle Richards , Lisa Vanderpump , Justin Sylvester , Real Housewives , The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills , Feuds , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Brendon Urie, Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift Is the Dancing Queen at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

BTS, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Show

We're Still Screaming Over BTS' Performance at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Cardi B, Offset, Clout, Music Video

Cardi B Gives Haters a NSFW Anatomy Lesson Backstage at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Mariah Carey, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Show

Mariah Carey (and Her Twins) Just Reminded Us Why She's an Icon at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Cardi B, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Cardi B Is a Total Boss in Acceptance Speech at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Taylor Swift, Cardi B and More Celebs Dazzle in Pastel at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Madonna, Maluma

Madonna (and Her Holograms) Wow the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Alongside Maluma

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.