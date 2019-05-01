Steve Granitz/WireImage
Hundreds of talented artists from around the country and world gathered at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, but there was one band that basically everyone freaked out about: BTS.
The K-pop band is a global sensation and they're coming off one of their biggest months yet. They dropped their new album Map of My Soul: Persona on April 12 and performed on Saturday Night Live just one day later.
BTS' fan base, known as BTS ARMY, is one of the strongest in the world and it turns out that many members of BTS ARMY were right here on the red carpet at the award show.
The fan-favorite band will be performing at the show alongside Halsey and they'll be debuting their new song "Boy With Luv."
The "Without Me" singer gave E! News some clues about their performance and said it would be "super fun and friendly."
A number of celebrities took photos with BTS as they strutted their stuff on the carpet. It's pretty safe to say that some were more successful than others. Julianne Hough, for instance, was this close to getting a perfect picture with the band, although some rogue fingers made their way into the shot.
OMG!!! First person I see on the red carpet is @BTS_twt!! #BTSArmy #BBMAs #AGTonMAY28 pic.twitter.com/7bDccaGHxD— Julianne Hough (@juliannehough) May 1, 2019
Terry Crewslooked like a kid in a candy shop in his epic selfie with the band.
"TERRY LOVES BTS!" he tweeted. "TERRY LOVES AWARD SHOWS!"
Be still, our beating hearts.
TERRY LOVES BTS!— terry crews (@terrycrews) May 2, 2019
TERRY LOVES AWARD SHOWS!#BBMAs #AGTonMAY28 #BTSArmy #AmericasGotTerry pic.twitter.com/tEOgIy9NOm
CRAZY! @AGT SENT ME TO THE @BBMAs TO PRESENT AN AWARD AND I JUST FOUND OUT IM SITTING BEHIND @BTS_twt!— terry crews (@terrycrews) May 1, 2019
THE LOVE IS REAL! @rebeccakcrews wants a picture!! 💜 #BTSArmy pic.twitter.com/HhpCedhirT
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star even bowed to them and had a huge smile across his face. We stan this friendship.
TERRY CREWS WAS LITERALLY FANBOYING ON THE SIDE WHEN HE SAW BTS, A WHOLE MOOD#BBMAs pic.twitter.com/ruh9eBcFYz— gabriella (@LUVINGSEOK) May 1, 2019
James Charles also couldn't wait to meet BTS. He said he's been "obsessed" and watching a ton of their videos recently.
View this post on Instagram
@jamescharles hyped to see BTS HELL yeah sisters _ FOLLOW @kxmtxehyung._ FOR MORE _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ #bts #kpop #jungkook #v #taehyung #jimin #namjoon #jhope #hoseok #suga #yoongi #jin #bangtansonyeondan #방탄소년단 #bt21 #kookie #tata #chimmy #koya #mang #shooky #rj #army #blackpink #loveyourself #love #speakyourself #edits #memes
A post shared by 🌸 (@kxmtxehyung._) on
The Jonas Brothers were just as pumped to meet the band. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas took a live video from their ride over to the show, which was their first red carpet together as a band in 10 years.
At one point in the video, the JoBros said their "main goal was to meet BTS."
📹 Jonas Brothers live stream on instagram moments ago! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/KbWtdWHX0y— Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews) May 1, 2019
Well, their wishes came true because there were plenty of videos that showed BTS chatting with the JoBros.
Ciara took her adorable son Future Zahir Wilburn as her date to the Billboard Music Awards and the two of them took a few photos with BTS.
Aww @bts_bighit hanging with @ciara and her kiddo! #BBMAs #BTSArmy pic.twitter.com/bHlBHraSac— The Bert Show (@TheBertShow) May 1, 2019
Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista presented an award and they took a moment to give a shout out to BTS.
"I saw BTS and freaked out," Nanjiani said. They then attempted to take a selfie and he asked everyone to "duck down" so they could take a selfie. Needless to say, the crowd went wild.
the hosts asked everyone in the audience to duck down so they can take a picture with bts I can’t brEATJE pic.twitter.com/gIfdpMybzi— hami ʷⁱᵗʰ ˡᵘᵛ (@relijoon) May 2, 2019
The BTS ARMY will surely stay strong throughout the evening at this show.
Stay up-to-date with the full list of Billboard Music Awards winners here.
