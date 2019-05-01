The Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy has officially hit the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Maluma is set to perform with the Queen of Pop (aka Madonna) during tonight's star-studded event. The two superstars will hit the stage and sing their new hit tune "Medellín," which is part of the 60-year-old icon's forthcoming album, Madame X.

Speaking to E!'s Jason Kennedy, the 25-year-old "Mala Mia" singer tells the host how his collaboration with Madonna came about.

"It was crazy, I went to the VMAs. I met her over there, then I was touring in Europe and in London she called me and she said she had a song for me called "Medellín," he said on the red carpet. "I'm from Medellín, Columbia and it's crazy that she said that she wanted me to be part of the project."

"It's so fast, it's such a dream," the 25-year-old star says of being at the awards ceremony with the 60-year-old pop icon.