Personalized Mother's Day Gifts We Love

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., 2 May. 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Personalized Mother's Day Gifts

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Mother's Day is right around the corner so you'd be in the right to start thinking about what you're going to get the mom in your life for the occasion.

To be real, your mom, grandma, aunt or whoever would be happy just to spend time with you. But just because they know you love them doesn't mean you shouldn't shower them with gifts. So while you're at it, don't just stop at flowers or a card. Go the personalized route and make them feel extra special. Maybe it's an engraved initial necklace or maybe it's a customized garden flag—you pick! 

Shop these gifts and more below!

E-Comm: Personalized Mother's Day Gifts

18K Gold Plated Initial Bar Necklace

Classy moms will love the simplicity of this initial bar pendant necklace. 

SHOP NOW: $15 at Amazon

E-Comm: Personalized Mother's Day Gifts

Initial Disc Coin Necklace

Got a few siblings? Add an initial for each of 'em and gift your mama bear this sweet gift. 

SHOP NOW: $23 at Amazon

E-Comm: Personalized Mother's Day Gifts

Personalized Wooden Spoon

Does your mama like to cook? These personalized wooden spoons will bring a smile to her face. 

SHOP NOW: $20 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm: Personalized Mother's Day Gifts

Timeless Teddy Mother's Day Gift Set

If you and your mom like to cuddle, this cute mommy and me stuffed animal set is such a cute way to show you care. 

SHOP NOW: $55.50 $54 at Build-A-Bear

E-Comm: Personalized Mother's Day Gifts

Online Exclusive Timeless Teddy Grandma Gift Set

Now that we think of it, why not get grandma in on the cuddle party, too? 

SHOP NOW: $46 at Build-A-Bear

E-Comm: Personalized Mother's Day Gifts

Grandma's Bee Happy Garden Stone

Does your granny, mommy or auntie have a green thumb? They'll love this customizable garden stone. 

SHOP NOW: $15-$30 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Article continues below

E-Comm: Personalized Mother's Day Gifts

Grandma's Garden Flag

We're all about a garden flag for spring, and we have a feeling your mom will love this one with her name on it even more. 

SHOP NOW: $16 at Bed Bath & Beyond

E-Comm: Personalized Mother's Day Gifts

Wamsutta Plush Personalized Bathrobe

A plush bathrobe is always a welcome gift, but go the extra mile with this embroidered one for mom. 

SHOP NOW: $57 at Bed Bath & Beyond

E-Comm: Personalized Mother's Day Gifts

Forever a Mother Poem Keepsake

If your mama is the sentimental type, she'll adore this glass-etched poem. 

SHOP NOW: $31 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Article continues below

E-Comm: Personalized Mother's Day Gifts

Dear Mom Poem Photo Album

If you and your mom snap photos together wherever you go, collect 'em all here and give her this priceless present on the big day. 

SHOP NOW: $30 at Bed Bath & Beyond

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Mother's Day , Life/Style , Style Collective , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Mommy and Me Matching Sets

Mother's Day Matching Outfits for You & Your Mini-Me

Eva Marcille, RHOA, Real Housewives of Atlanta

Real Housewives' Eva Marcille Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

E-Comm: May Horoscopes

What to Buy This May Based on Your Horoscope

"Face Forward": Hair Edition, by E! & Dark & Lovely

Jake Owen, Erica Hartlein

Jake Owen and Erica Hartlein Welcome a Baby Girl

E-Comm: Graphic Slides & Espadrilles for the Win

Graphic Slides & Espadrilles For the Win

Nichole Gustafson, Giacomo Gianniotti

Grey's Anatomy Actor Giacomo Gianniotti Marries His Longtime Love in Italy

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.