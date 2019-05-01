Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) may not be the favorite child anymore.

After a rough ride in the beginning of season two that resulted in Dre (Anthony Anderson) cutting his eldest daughter off completely, Zoey appears to be having a pretty hard time in this exclusive sneak peek of the second half of the season, which you can see below.

Even her car is getting repossessed, all because her dad's mad at her for just like almost getting expelled because she admitted to cheating on a test, and maybe because she hasn't exactly been a model citizen since she got to college. But it's fine! She's handling it! OK she's not handling it, but she'll survive, right?