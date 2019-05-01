We've made it, friends.

The final round of TV's Top Couple 2019 is here, meaning the final two couples are ready to fight it out for your votes so one can be officially named TV's Top Couple. Both couples are newbies to the Top Couple tournament, and both have been consistently getting some of the highest vote counts in the competition.

In the poll below, David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid), of the Pop comedy Schitt's Creek, are facing off against Aristoteles (Emilio Osorio) and Temo (Joaquin Bondoni), of the Univision telenovela Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia, and only one can be named the winner.