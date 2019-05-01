Haters, step down. Camila Mendes doesn't have the time.

In an interview for Teen Vogue's May cover story, the Riverdale actress admitted she is done hearing any comments or criticism about her relationship with co-star Charles Melton, who she began dating in the fall of 2018. "I know I'm happy, and I know where I am in my life," the 24-year-old confessed to the magazine. "So I'm going to let [people on Twitter] say whatever they want. Why should I care?"

Still, as her fame has continued to skyrocket since the CW's show premiere in 2017, she's learning to draw a line between opening up and keeping to herself.