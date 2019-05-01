YouTube
by Jess Cohen | Wed., 1 May. 2019 9:45 AM
We're just one month away from the season three premiere of The Handmaid's Tale.
On Wednesday morning, Hulu released the first trailer from the highly-anticipated new season. In the trailer, we see June/Offred (Elisabeth Moss) back in Gilead, ready to fight.
"Heresy, that's what you get punished for," Moss' voice says in the trailer. "Not for being part of the resistance, because officially, there is no resistance. Not for helping people escape, because officially, there's no such thing as escape."
"If I'm going to change things, I'm going to need allies," she continues as we see images of Nick (Max Minghella) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski). "Allies with power."
We then see June and Serena talking about her influence as Mrs. Waterford.
"As Mrs. Waterford, you have influence," June tells Serena, who responds, "Up to a point."
"So move the point," June tells her.
Watch the complete trailer for The Handmaid's Tale season three above!
The new season premieres Wednesday, June 5 on Hulu.
