This year, fashion's big night out is your big night in.

Thanks to E!'s comprehensive multi-platform coverage plan, experiencing the 2019 Met Gala from your couch at home promises to be every bit as thrilling as flying to New York for the real thing. How's that? The network's top personalities will be in the Big Apple even if you won't Monday, May 6, to ensure viewers nationwide won't miss a beat before, during or after the evening's highly-anticipated festivities.

Seriously! Tune in Monday afternoon for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Met Gala special, which kicks off at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT and is slated to run for an unprecedented four hours on air. Broadcasting live from 30 Rock in the heart of midtown Manhattan, the action-packed program will see a motley crew of fashion-savvy folks running the show. Joining E! News co-host Giuliana Rancic and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski at the forefront will be E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi as well as Teen Vogue's former EIC Elaine Welteroth, who reality TV enthusiasts might recognize from Bravo's Project Runway.