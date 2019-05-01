Cat's outta the bag for this Station 19 couple.

Vic (Barrett Doss) and Chief Ripley's (Brett Tucker) little secret (that they've been hooking up in secret for months) is now out, thanks to one talkative Grey's Anatomy doctor in the exclusive sneak peek above. The two shows are crossing over this week when Ripley passes out while buying flowers and ends up at Grey Sloan Memorial, being treated by Schmitt (Jake Borelli), the doctor who just so happened to have witnessed him buying those flowers for someone named Vic. Cue the shocked faces of Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Ben (Jason George).

Of course the bigger problem right now is that Ripley is lying in a hospital bed after passing out at a flower shop, and according to Maggie (Kelly McCreary), he's got a whole bunch of big medical words wrong with him.

"He may have had the condition for years. You never know when or why you're gonna go down, it just happens," Owen (Kevin McKidd) offers.