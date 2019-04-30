Jenelle Evanshusband David Eason has allegedly shot and killed her French bulldog, Nugget.

Evans, however, was reportedly not the one who called authorities. The Columbus County Sheriff's Department told Radar Online they received a call and "it was relayed that the woman's husband had killed her dog." The Sheriff's Department told Radar Online they were currently "investigating" the incident and that the 911 call was made by a male.

E! News has reached out to the Columbus County Sheriff's Department.

A source told E! News that Eason supposedly killed Nugget because "it snapped at" their 2-year-old daughter Ensley Eason.

According to our source, "The horrific incident thankfully did not happen in front of the kids."

"Jenelle has been distraught all day over it," the insider shared.

Neither Evans nor Eason has commented publicly on the alleged tragic incident, but Evans did leave a few cryptic clues on social media.