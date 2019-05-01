It's been nearly four months since a disheveled 13-year-old girl stepped out of the woods near Gordon, Wis. in 20 degree weather and identified herself to a passerby walking her dog, telling the stranger, "I don't know where I am."

That girl was abducted teenager Jayme Closs and that day—January 10, 2019, to be exact—was the end of an excruciating 88 day period in which her family didn't know if they'd ever see her again and vice versa. It was the day that Jayme's life was allowed to begin to return to if not quite normal (because, truly, how could it?), then perhaps, in time, something somewhat adjacent to it.

And while Jayme's daring escape and rescue, followed by the apprehension of her kidnapper and parents' murderer, Jake Patterson, certainly meant that this specific nightmare was finally over, it was hardly the end of the story. In fact, it's only gotten started.

But while Jayme has understandably remained out of the spotlight since her escape, living with her aunt and uncle Jennifer and Bob Smith as she grieves the loss of her parents, James and Denise Closs, and attempts to re-adjust to a radically different life, the focus has, as they tend to do in stories like this, shifted to that of her captor. Why did he do what he did? And, now that he's admitted guilt, what will happen to him?