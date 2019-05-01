Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes and More Must-See Summer Concerts

This year's event will include over two million tickets to more than 2,800 in-demand shows from Live Nation's roster of summer tours.

Fortunately for pop culture lovers, the fine folks at Live Nation have decided to mark the week with a special $20 All-In Tickets promotion allowing fans to attend participating artists' shows across the country at an affordable price.

In addition, many parts of the United States will experience special festivals that will bring multiple acts together for an epic day (or days) of music. Perhaps the CMA Music Festival, Essence Festival and 102.7 KIISFM's Wango Tango ring a bell to some.

With the summer months quickly approaching, your favorite singers are announcing massive tours and concert dates all across the country.

Pull out your wallets music fans because National Concert Week is here!

Take a look at our gallery below and find out the performers you won't want to miss during the hot summer nights.

As you check out the deals at your favorite venue, we're compiling some of the highly anticipated tours coming to a town near you this summer.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Chris Lane "I'm so excited to tour with Brad Paisley this summer and will bring a fun, high-energy set to each show," the "Take Back Home Girl" singer shared with E! News. "There's nothing better than sunshine, cold drinks and country music!"

Ryan Smith Florida Georgia Line Put your cowboy boots on and enjoy the Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour sponsored by Old Camp Whiskey and Shiner Beers. Before Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley take the stage, music fans will also get to experience Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen and HARDY live.

Xposure/AKM-GSI Wiz Khalifa While appearing at the Coachella Music Festival, the rapper announced The Decent Exposure Tour. French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama will join as special guests.

Michael Zorn/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock Jennifer Lopez Who's ready to dance?! Fans better prepare themselves for "a nonstop party mix of Jennifer's new and classic anthems, showstopping choreography and dancers, dazzling wardrobe, jawdropping technology" and more when the It's My Party Tour kicks off in June.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Shawn Mendes There's nothing holding this singer back from performing his biggest hits across the country as his global tour finally hits the states this summer.

Mark Horton/Getty Images Thomas Rhett Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins join the "Look What God Gave Her" singer for The Very Hot Summer Tour that's perfect for country music fans.

Bryan Steffy/WireImage Backstreet Boys In addition to their successful Las Vegas residency, the boys of BSB will hit the road for their biggest arena tour in 18 years. The DNA World Tour hits the states in July.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP TLC "Our tour with Nelly and Flo Rida is going to be SO fun," Chili shared with E! News. "I love being on the road so much, I'd tour forever if I could, and being outdoors in amphitheaters all over the country, now THAT will be a non-stop party, I hope the fans are ready for it!"

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CMT Miranda Lambert Yee-haw! Maren Morris, Elle King and more female artists are scheduled to join Miranda for her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019.

Getty Images Train "This is going to be a tour filled with fun as well as great music. I've been friends with the Goo Goo Dolls for years now and am thrilled that we're finally heading out on tour together," Pat Monahan shared with E! News. "We'll play all the greatest hits you love throughout the years, mix in some new music, and collaborate on stage to perform some songs together for a show you won't want to miss."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Carrie Underwood Maddie & Tae and Runaway June will join the American Idol winner for the Cry Pretty Tour 360 that kicks off this month.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella Khalid The global superstar will travel the states for the Khalid Free Spirit World Tour in support of his sophomore album Free Spirit.

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank Jason Aldean The "You Make It Easy" singer will join Kane Brown and Carly Pearce for the 2019 Ride All Night Tour. "I'm always excited for the tour; change things up, get a new design for the stage and go out with new stuff," Jason previously told reporters.

Gary Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Luke Bryan The country music sensation is hitting the road with Cole Swindell, Jon Langston and DJ Rock for the Sunset Repeat Tour.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Mary J. Blige Talk about an epic pairing! The Oscar-nominated star will co-headline a North American tour with Nas starting this July.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images John Mayer "I'm too excited to write this caption gracefully. All these songs. This big beautiful band. Your smiling faces. Our looking into our own lives and singing along to it. THE AIR CONDITIONING. Can't wait to see you...." the singer shared on Instagram when announcing his summer tour.

Din Eugenio/Shutterstock Hugh Jackman With a live orchestra including hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and more from Broadway and film, this actor promises to put on an unforgettable night of music.

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, Pool Lionel Richie Hello, is this the American Idol judge you're looking for? The singer promises to play all the hits during his summer headline outings that include stops at Radio City Music Hall and The Hollywood Bowl.

