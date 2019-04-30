Model Caroline Bittencourt Dead at 37 After Suspected Drowning

Brazilian model Caroline Bittencourt has died at the age of 37.

According to multiple reports, Caroline went overboard a catamaran after an unexpected storm rolled into Sao Paulo on Sunday, April 28. The force of the 65-mph winds knocked the model into the ocean. Her husband, Jorge Sestini, dived in after her in an attempt to save her life, but it was too late.

Sestini was rescued three hours later, however, they were unable to find Caroline's body until it drifted ashore 14 miles from where she disappeared on Monday afternoon.

Some outlets report that the model died while trying to save her two dogs from the raging waters, but authorities and family members say those rumors are false, according to The Sun. "Jorge told me a wave hit the side of the boat and the strength of that and strong winds unbalanced Carol and she fell into the water," her father, Orley Bittencourt, explained in a Monday interview. "He begged her to remain calm because he was coming to get her."