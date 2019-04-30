Las Estrellas, CBC Television, SyFy, John Medland/Freeform via Getty Images
No matter who wins this year's TV's Top Couple, all the finalists should be pretty dang proud.
For the first time ever, all of the final four (and all but one of the elite eight) are queer couples, and all four shows have been nominated for a Glaad award in 2019, as the organization tweeted on Tuesday. The Glaad Media Awards, which take place May 4, "honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community and the issues that affect their lives."
Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia is nominated for Outstanding Spanish Language Scripted Television Series. Wynonna Earp and Shadowhunters are both nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, and Schitt's Creek is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.
That is all extremely cool and something worth noting, but that's not actually why we're here in this particular article.
Last week, we asked the final four fandoms to send us their favorite final four couple moments, and boy did you guys deliver. We got almost too many GIFs in response, and we've compiled some of our favorites in celebration of the final four.
First, multiple angles of one Aristemo smooch.
April 26, 2019
Do you think Magnus and Alec will recreate this dance at their wedding? (Assuming they make it to their wedding.)
It's so hard to choose but this is the most recent #Shadowhunters #Malec pic.twitter.com/OGO3Uq8bJe— Elizabeth L (@elizabethl36) April 26, 2019
We love you too, David and Patrick.
April 26, 2019
This Wayhaught kiss is way hot.
April 26, 2019
So is this Malec kiss even if the pun doesn't work the same.
You asked for it 🤷♀️♥️ #Malec 💕 pic.twitter.com/B0EDtr0k9n— Fati Lightwood (@FatiLightwood) April 26, 2019
This is one of those GIFs you can almost hear.
There’s no official ship name for David and Patrick, but they don’t need one! @SchittsCreek @danjlevy @olreid #SchittsCreek pic.twitter.com/PtyjUH7vPz— 💙🐓 Therapy Chicken 🐓💙 (@jammyjam25) April 26, 2019
It's hard to resist smiles like these.
I know it's gonna be hard to decide between Malec and Aristemo, but i also know these two beautiful characters deserve more recognition because their story is only beginning. I love my Aristemo & Shadow Fam, both ships are AMAZING. :') pic.twitter.com/UNhu4K2EOI— gaby loves sh➰ (@vanillesoul) April 26, 2019
Boop!
BOOOOP!— Baby Earper // VOTE FOR #WAYHAUGHT (@_tacosaretasty) April 26, 2019
VOTE FOR #WayHaught pic.twitter.com/ljmkYoSAYR
We do not mind one bit.
I hope you don’t mind. #MalecForever pic.twitter.com/oAxwIt3Oqf— 🏹🌈𝒸𝒽𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓈𝓎!🌈🏹#SaveShadowhunters (@westallenkiss) April 26, 2019
This one's got nine David and Patrick GIFs in one!
April 28, 2019
We stan a couple in matching shirts.
April 26, 2019
That hand-holding though.
#shadowhunters #malec pic.twitter.com/lB74A8FyQK— Patty 🔮💍🏹 (@pattymrsbane) April 26, 2019
Is it possible that this Wayhaught kiss is way hotter?
#FightForWynonna #WynonnaEarp pic.twitter.com/NoylNMNbhN— Whiskey Tango Foxtrot #FightForWynonna (@_adube) April 26, 2019
You're right, this dance IS life.
This dance is LIFE!!!! 💙 pic.twitter.com/Fsz5f67jo3— Joaquín Bondoni México 🇲🇽 (@JoacoBondoniMEX) April 26, 2019
So is this dance.
April 26, 2019
Soft indeed.
tHIS IS SO SOFT ÑJSDFSIO #Aristemo pic.twitter.com/LqbC9qqNpp— 🍃Barby🍃 (@malecftaristemo) April 26, 2019
Cheers!
April 26, 2019
#Wayhaught as hell.
#FightForWynonna #WynonnaEarp pic.twitter.com/uXYGaZIS67— Jennifer (@BluesCardsGal) April 26, 2019
We'll leave you with one last Malec kiss, since they just got engaged this week.
April 26, 2019
And finally, we'd like to pay special tribute to Emison, who are not only going through some hard times right now as Emily isn't even on The Perfectionists, but who were also like 1% away from making it into the final four.
but of course you can have some emison gifs. enjoy because emison are cuties pic.twitter.com/My4atVrufp— georgia ♡ (@spencehxstings) April 26, 2019
April 26, 2019
Now, the race is still on until 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, so keep voting right here and congrats to everyone on a fun tournament!
