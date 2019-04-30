Could this be the end of an era for Bravo fans?

Late last year, reports surfaced that Lisa Vanderpump would not return to The Real Housewives franchise after season 9 ended. However, as recent as last week, the restaurateur revealed her decision to leave was still up in the air.

"It depends. I can't say," the reality TV personality said on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after show.

Now, Kyle Richards is breaking her silence and sharing how she really feels about the 58-year-old star's possible departure from the Bravo franchise.

"I always wanted to do the show with Lisa; we had fun together. But I think if she doesn't want to do it, then the show must go on," the 50-year-old reality TV star told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner on Daily Pop. "We've been doing it and the people are loving it and the ratings are really high."