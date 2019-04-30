Knock, knock. Who's there? Queen Elizabeth II.

According to multiple outlets, the Queen ventured to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor after Easter church service at St. George's Chapel a week ago. Fans may recall Prince Harry attended the Sunday service solo, where he reunited with Prince Williamand Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into Frogmore from Kensington Palace in early April once some renovations were finished. The couple opted to move away from London and to Windsor "as they prepare for the arrival of their first child."

Queen Elizabeth's visit happens to coincide with the vague time span of Meghan's due date, which is supposed to be around the end of April to early May. Kensington Palace initially revealed in their pregnancy announcement that she was due in "Spring 2019."