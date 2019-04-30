You remember Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama, right? Of course you do. What you might not remember is they signed a deal with Netflix. Yes, the Obamas and Netflix, two powerful forces, are coming together for a variety of new movies and TV shows under their Higher Ground production company.

"We created Higher Ground to harness the power of storytelling. That's why we couldn't be more excited about these projects," President Obama said in a statement. "Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights, and much more, we believe each of these productions won't just entertain, but will educate, connect, and inspire us all."