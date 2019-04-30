Robert Pattinson Reveals Where He Stands With His Famous Exes

For a generation of Twilight fans, Robert Pattinson's love life will forever be a mystery worth cracking.

The typically private star is years removed from the franchise that made him a blockbuster star, but that hasn't stopped inquiries into his famed romance with ex Kristen Stewart. As fans well recall, the co-stars dated for years while starring in the vampire films before things took a turn when the actress was spotted kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. Less than a year after Stewart's public apology, the two ultimately went their separate ways. Pattinson later dated FKA twigs before they broke off their engagement and split in 2017.

So, where do things stand with him and his famous exes? When asked if he is on good terms with his former flames, Pattinson kept his answer short and sweet, telling The Times, "Yes. Yes." After all, just a year ago, he and Stewart were unexpectedly spotted together and appeared "friendly," an eyewitness described.