The 2019 Billboard Music Awards just got even better.

Dick Clark Productions announced its list of presenters for Music's No. 1 Night on Tuesday—and fans are sure to recognize a few familiar faces.

Sophie Turner, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Hudson, Olivia Wilde, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Julia Michaels, and Terry Crews are just a few of the stars set to take the stage this week. They'll be joined by Florida Georgia Line, Asher Angel, Becky G, Cobie Smulders, Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani, David Guetta, Erin Foster, Sara Foster, Jesse Spencer and Julianne Hough. And if that wasn't enough star power, Kane Brown, Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Ralph Macchio, Rob Gronkowski, Ross Lynch, Kiernan Shipka, Sabrina Carpenter, Tye Sheridan and William Zabka are set to present, as well.