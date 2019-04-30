Jake Owen and Erica Hartlein Welcome a Baby Girl

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., 30 Apr. 2019 5:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jake Owen, Erica Hartlein

Denise Truscello/ACMA2018/Getty Images

Monday was a day of gold for Jake Owen

The country crooner and his girlfriend Erica Hartlein have officially welcomed their first child together, the star sweetly confirmed on Twitter with a nod to fellow country star, Willie Nelson

"It's a Willie great day!! Well Happy Birthday to @WillieNelson born on this day April 29th, 1933," the performer tweeted. "Also, happy birthday to my little beautiful daughter, Paris Hartley Owen born today April 29th, 2019. #GodIsGreat."

Photos

2019 Celebrity Babies

The couple initially revealed they were expecting their first little one back in November 2018 during ABC's I'm Coming Home special. Days later, Owen made another announcement during an iHeartCountry LIVE concert. "I'm good at making girls," Jake joked to the crowd, confirming they had a little lady on the way.

The singer is also dad to daughter Olive Pearl with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan.

Congratulations to the happy mom and dad!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Babies , Celeb Kids , Pregnancies , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Graphic Slides & Espadrilles for the Win

Graphic Slides & Espadrilles For the Win

Nichole Gustafson, Giacomo Gianniotti

Grey's Anatomy Actor Giacomo Gianniotti Marries His Longtime Love in Italy

E-Comm: Urban Decay x Game of Thrones

Urban Decay's Sold-Out Game of Thrones Collection Is Back in Stock!

NSFW! Cardi B Shows Vagina Hair Removal in Video

Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre

Idris Elba Is Married! Inside His Wedding to Sabrina Dhowre

E-Comm: Aldo's Spring Sale

Our Faves From Aldo's Spring Sale—Now Up to 50% Off

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, India

Meet Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton and Beyonce's Go-To Indian Fashion Designer Anita Dongre

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.