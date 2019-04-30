BTS' RM Makes The Case for Going Dark With His Latest Beauty Look

BTS may be known for their fashion-forward ensembles and catchy songs, but they're also bona fide beauty influencers. From launching makeup trends to sparking hair colour changes, they've done it all.

But RM's latest beauty makeover has got fans swooning — not least because of its natural look.

Recently, the leader of K-pop phenomenon BTS appeared on the SBS Inkigayo Super Concert with... his hair in its natural black shade!

After sporting his white blonde colour for a good few months (you can see it in their record-breaking 'Boy With Luv' music video), the rapper has decided to go back to an inky black colour, as well as a fresh new haircut. The darker shade highlights his fair skin and porcelain complexion, and makes his eyes pop.