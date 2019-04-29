Watch: NU'EST Makes Full Group Return With 'Bet Bet' Music Video

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 29 Apr. 2019 9:18 PM

JRAronBaekho, Minhyun, and Ren are back together and their new music video is everything you've been waiting for!

After a year of promoting as a four member group while Minhyun joined Wanna One, the boys have made their return to K-pop as a group and they're stronger than ever. It's been three years since they have released a new album, and their latest mini album, Happily Ever After, completes their "Three-part Knight Series" — the other two earlier parts being their fourth album, Q is., and their fifth album, CANVAS.

So what's new? With 'Bet Bet', the boy band looks to show off their musical prowess as a group. It's described as a slow-tempo, future bass R&B genre track with lyrics that speak about making a bet on love and not missing your chance. Visually, the music video is peppered with lush, regal imagery: From the luxurious throne room where the five members dance before a seated queen, to the styling of the members, who take their cues from the black and gold tones of the throne room.

Another tidbit that fans of NU'EST will not be able to resist: An almost-minute-long clip at the end of the music video where Minhyun joins his four group mates in a dreamy fantasy, signalling his return to the group. If you needed even more proof, the video ends on a note — the phrase "And they lived happily ever after..." is seen — that references their album title and their joy at being at full strength again. Isn't that sweet?

Watch the music video below.

