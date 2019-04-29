Watch: NU'EST Makes Full Group Return With 'Bet Bet' Music Video

JR, Aron, Baekho, Minhyun, and Ren are back together and their new music video is everything you've been waiting for!

After a year of promoting as a four member group while Minhyun joined Wanna One, the boys have made their return to K-pop as a group and they're stronger than ever. It's been three years since they have released a new album, and their latest mini album, Happily Ever After, completes their "Three-part Knight Series" — the other two earlier parts being their fourth album, Q is., and their fifth album, CANVAS.

So what's new? With 'Bet Bet', the boy band looks to show off their musical prowess as a group. It's described as a slow-tempo, future bass R&B genre track with lyrics that speak about making a bet on love and not missing your chance. Visually, the music video is peppered with lush, regal imagery: From the luxurious throne room where the five members dance before a seated queen, to the styling of the members, who take their cues from the black and gold tones of the throne room.