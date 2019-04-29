How to Wear All-White Without Looking Basic, Like These Korean Celebrities

by Debby Kwong | Mon., 29 Apr. 2019 9:20 PM

It's more common to see people wearing black from head to toe, so if you want to stand out in the crowd, trying wearing all white instead. The colour white is associated with hot summer days and vacations by the beach, but these Korean celebrities prove it's chic and easy to wear white in the city.

And, the crisp and clean colour doesn't have to be sweet and innocent, it can be edgy and sultry in the right material and  paired with accessories.

How to Get the Minimalist Look Korean Celebrities Love

Korean Stars In White

This might be a performance outfit, but you get the idea with Sunmi's fringed dress, over the knee boots, mesh gloves and dazzling jewellery.

how to wear all-white without looking basic

Dress, Pretty Little Thing

how to wear all-white without looking basic

Boots, Aquazzura at Net-A-Porter

Korean Stars In White

Sulli's romantic lace blouse with a white blazer and stockings with strappy stilettos is the perfect balance of masculine and feminine.

how to wear all-white without looking basic

Heels, Stuart Weitzman at Shopbop

how to wear all-white without looking basic

Blouse, Giambattista Valli at Net-A-Porter

Korean Stars In White

A simple and sophisticated outfit that can take you from work to drinks in a flash, Hyo-Min's oversized blazer and skirt with heels is subtle sexy.

how to wear all-white without looking basic

Blazer, Zara

how to wear all-white without looking basic

Pumps, Aldo

Korean Stars In White

Jessica Jung added pops of black to her all-white outfit with a preppy cardigan, loafers and a mini bag.

how to wear all-white without looking basic

Bag, Staud at Net-A-Porter

how to wear all-white without looking basic

Loafers, River Island at ASOS

