How to Wear All-White Without Looking Basic, Like These Korean Celebrities

It's more common to see people wearing black from head to toe, so if you want to stand out in the crowd, trying wearing all white instead. The colour white is associated with hot summer days and vacations by the beach, but these Korean celebrities prove it's chic and easy to wear white in the city.

And, the crisp and clean colour doesn't have to be sweet and innocent, it can be edgy and sultry in the right material and paired with accessories.