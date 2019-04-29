BLACKPINK really hit us with that 'DDU DU DDU DU' magic!

The all-female quartet has been crowned the new queens of social media by Forbes Korea, beating out other strong contenders such as super boy band BTS, TWICE, and Red Velvet to claim the top spot.

With 17.9 million followers on Instagram, BLACKPINK is definitely one of the most followed K-pop acts in the world, but count in their combined influence on their personal Instagram accounts and you will realise that Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo definitely deserve their top ranking. Lisa, who most recently became the most followed K-pop idol on Instagram, has 18.6 million followers; Jennie has 16.1 million followers; while Rosé has 14.2 million and Jisoo has 13.6 million.

Other K-pop groups and solo acts who made it to the list included TWICE, Taeyeon, G-Dragon, IU and Wanna One.

Besides Instagram, Forbes Korea also took into account followers on VLive, YouTube, Twitter to come up with their ranking of the celebrities.

See the ranking below: