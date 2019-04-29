BLACKPINK Beats BTS For Top Spot As Korea's Most Influential Celebs on Social Media

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 29 Apr. 2019 7:26 PM

BLACKPINK really hit us with that 'DDU DU DDU DU' magic! 

The all-female quartet has been crowned the new queens of social media by Forbes Korea, beating out other strong contenders such as super boy band BTS, TWICE, and Red Velvet to claim the top spot.

With 17.9 million followers on Instagram, BLACKPINK is definitely one of the most followed K-pop acts in the world, but count in their combined influence on their personal Instagram accounts and you will realise that Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo definitely deserve their top ranking. Lisa, who most recently became the most followed K-pop idol on Instagram, has 18.6 million followers; Jennie has 16.1 million followers; while Rosé has 14.2 million and Jisoo has 13.6 million.

Other K-pop groups and solo acts who made it to the list included TWICE, Taeyeon, G-Dragon, IU and Wanna One.

Besides Instagram, Forbes Korea also took into account followers on VLive, YouTube, Twitter to come up with their ranking of the celebrities.

See the ranking below:

BLACKPINK, KILL THIS LOVE

YouTube

1. BLACKPINK

BTS, Bangtan Boys

Getty Images

2. BTS

2NE1

TPG/Getty Images

3. 2NE1

G-Dragon, Big Bang

Getty Images

4. G-Dragon

Taeyeon, Most Followed K-Pop Idols

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

5. Taeyeon

EXO

Twitter

6. EXO

GOT7, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

7. GOT7

K-Pop - Twice

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

8. TWICE

Wanna One, 2018 MAMA Japan

Ken Ishii/Getty Images

9. Wanna One

IU

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

10. IU

Congratulations to BLACKPINK and everyone who made it to the top 10!

