Queen Elizabeth II Just Gave Kate Middleton a Huge Honor

Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middletonis now a dame.
Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that the royal mother of three was appointed to Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order by her famous in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.
The title is used to recognize services to the sovereign and is the highest rank in the order granted by the queen.
The honor comes on a particularly significant day as Monday also marks Kate and Prince William's 8th wedding anniversary. The two unforgettably tied the knot with a fairytale wedding inside Westminster Abbey back in 2011.