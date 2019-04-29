Queen Elizabeth II Just Gave Kate Middleton a Huge Honor

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middletonis now a dame.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that the royal mother of three was appointed to Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order by her famous in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.

The title is used to recognize services to the sovereign and is the highest rank in the order granted by the queen.

The honor comes on a particularly significant day as Monday also marks Kate and Prince William's 8th wedding anniversary. The two unforgettably tied the knot with a fairytale wedding inside Westminster Abbey back in 2011.