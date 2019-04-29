Highlight's Gi-Kwang Sends a Goodbye Message to His Fans

Highlight's Lee Gi-Kwang sent a heartfelt video message as he enlists to the military on 26 April.

The 29-year-old singer and dancer of second generation K-pop's Highlight (formerly known as Beast), officially began his conscription as a policeman at the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency.

To reduce some of the sadness that his fans might be experiencing with his two-year long absence, Lee sent a video message via Naver V Live broadcast, to say goodbye for now.

His talent agency, Around Us Entertainment made the video public on Friday, showing the singer minutes away from being enlisted. His message to his fans is as follows:

"Hello, this is Lee Gi-kwang. I'm at a cafe near the Nonsan Army Recruit Training Center. I came here with some agency employees and my family. I plan to enter the training center after eating delicious food and a cup of coffee.

I sincerely thank all fans who have loved, supported, and cherished us for the past 10 years. Thanks to you, I'm able to enter the center with some great memories starting from the Seoul concert as well as concerts in Taiwan and Japan. With those memories, I will complete training and make a comeback as a mature and confident man. Until then, please stay healthy.