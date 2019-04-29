The Boyz are Back With New 'Bloom Bloom' Music Video: Watch

The Boyz have made their comeback and they definitely didn't disappoint!

Launching the music video of their new single 'Bloom Bloom' earlier today, it has already racked up over 100,000 views on YouTube so far. The music video depicts a child-like view of the world, while the lyrics talk about falling in love and compares it to a blooming flower. This theme is taken throughout the MV with the 12-member group being their colourful best, set against lush backdrops and dramatic exploding fireworks — and did we mention they even discover a UFO?