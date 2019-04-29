Song Joong-Ki is Starring in a New Netflix Drama This June

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 29 Apr. 2019

Song Joong-Ki

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

33-year-old Hallyu superstar Song Joon-Ki is back! And it's about time, indeed. He was last seen on his drama Man to Man in 2017. Hence, fans have been eagerly waiting for his handsome face to grace their screens again. 

You'll be glad to know that fans will get to Song very soon, on 1 June to be exact. Today, Netflix announced a new Korean drama series starring some of South Korea's biggest stars, including Song Joong-Ki. 

Arthdal Chronicles is an epic Korean fantasy drama that depicts the birth of civilisation in the ancient times. The show will be packed with mythical creatures, new lands and extraordinary characters to explore. 

Watch the teaser below: 

The show stars Song Joong-Ki, along side Taegukgi's Jang Dong-Gun, Descendants of the Sun's Kim Ji-Won and Thirst's Kim Ok-Bin. The story takes place in the ancient city of Arthdal. Song plays Eunseom, a character who relentlessly fights to protect his own tribe. 

Arthdal Chronicles is directed by Kim Won-seok (Sungkyunkwan Scandal, Misaeng), and written by Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yeon, the two award-winning screenwriters of the popular Korean historical period dramas Deep Rooted Treeand Queen Seondeok. Kim is also known for the mega-hit drama Dae Jang Geum.

We don't know about you, but we can't wait for June to roll around. 

These Are the 40 Most Powerful Celebrities in Korea Right Now

