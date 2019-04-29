Song Joong-Ki is Starring in a New Netflix Drama This June

33-year-old Hallyu superstar Song Joon-Ki is back! And it's about time, indeed. He was last seen on his drama Man to Man in 2017. Hence, fans have been eagerly waiting for his handsome face to grace their screens again.

You'll be glad to know that fans will get to Song very soon, on 1 June to be exact. Today, Netflix announced a new Korean drama series starring some of South Korea's biggest stars, including Song Joong-Ki.

Arthdal Chronicles is an epic Korean fantasy drama that depicts the birth of civilisation in the ancient times. The show will be packed with mythical creatures, new lands and extraordinary characters to explore.

Watch the teaser below: