Korean Actor Ji Chang-Wook Discharged From The Military

Another Korean actor has been discharged from mandatory military service and it's none other than the handsome, Ji Chang-Wook!

The 31-year-old actor is most known for his leading roles in Korean dramas such as Suspicious Partner and Healer. Since his debut, Ji has been beloved by fans both locally and internationally, making him an integral part of the Hallyu wave.

On 27 April, Ji was officially discharged after successfully completing his military service at the Cheorwon Artillery Brigade in Gangwon Province. The actor was greeted by a huge crowd of fans and reporters, eager to catch a glimpse of him after two long years out of the spotlight.