These Are the 40 Most Powerful Celebrities in Korea Right Now

by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 28 Apr. 2019 9:01 PM

BLACKPINK, Coachella 2019

The most influential celebrities in Korea for 2019 have been announced!

Forbes Korea has released their annual Power Celebrity list, which ranks celebrities in Korea according to their media exposure, activities on broadcast, profits, and social media from the past year. The list encompasses celebrities from the worlds of music, film, television, sports and the arts. Celebrities and K-pop groups that have topped the list in previous years include Park Bo-gum, who topped the list in 2017, Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki, BTS, Wanna One, EXO, Kim Soo-hyun and many more.

This year saw the addition of several new additions: MAMAMOO made the list at #29, while MAMAMOO vocalist Hwasa made an entrance at #26 on this year's list. Other first-time additions included boy band GOT7, actor Jung Hae-in and model Han Hye-jin

Additionally, boy band EXO managed to hold a spot in the top 10, their 5th consecutive year placing in the top 10 since 2015, while the Song-Song couple have dropped off the list.

Scroll through our gallery below to see the 10 celebrities who claimed the top spot in this year's rankings.

BLACKPINK, Coachella 2019

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

1. BLACKPINK

BTS, Bangtan Boys

Getty Images

2. BTS

Wanna One, 28th Seoul Music Awards

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

3. Wanna One

Article continues below

Kang Daniel, MAMA 2018

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

4. Kang Daniel

Red Velvet

Han Myung-Gu/Wireimage

5. Red Velvet

Park Na-Rae

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

6. Park Na-rae

Article continues below

Hong Jin-young

Instagram

7. Hong Jin-young

Han Ji-min, 13th Asian Film Awards

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

8. Han Ji-min

Son Heung-Min

Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

9. Son Heung-min

Article continues below

EXO

Twitter

10. EXO

Congratulations to all the celebrities who made it on Forbes Korea's Power Celebrity list this year!

You can see the full list below.

Forbes Korea Power Celebrity List 2019

1. BLACKPINK

2. BTS

3. Wanna One

4. Kang Daniel

5. Red Velvet

6. Park Na-rae

7. Hong Jin-young

8. Han Ji-min

9. Son Heung-min

10. EXO

11. Ryu Jun-heol

12. Yoo Jae-suk

13. Bae Jung-nam

14. IU

15. Yoo Byung-jae

16. Seolhyun

17. Jun Hyun-moo

18. Park Bo-gum

19. Lee Byung-hun

20. Jung Hae-in

21. TWICE

22. Yoo Yeon-seok

23. Kim Tae-ri

24. Sunmi

25. Lee Seung-gi

26. Hwasa

27. Girls' Generation

28. Jo-Bo-ah

29. MAMAMOO

30. Park Seo-joon

31. Son Ye-jin

32. Naeun

33. Lee Young-ja

34. Han Hye-jin

35. Park Joon-hyung

36. Baek Jong-won

37. GOT7

38. Ha-Jung-woo

39. Ryu Hyun-jin

40. Joo Ji-hoon

