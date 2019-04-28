These Are the 40 Most Powerful Celebrities in Korea Right Now

The most influential celebrities in Korea for 2019 have been announced!

Forbes Korea has released their annual Power Celebrity list, which ranks celebrities in Korea according to their media exposure, activities on broadcast, profits, and social media from the past year. The list encompasses celebrities from the worlds of music, film, television, sports and the arts. Celebrities and K-pop groups that have topped the list in previous years include Park Bo-gum, who topped the list in 2017, Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki, BTS, Wanna One, EXO, Kim Soo-hyun and many more.

This year saw the addition of several new additions: MAMAMOO made the list at #29, while MAMAMOO vocalist Hwasa made an entrance at #26 on this year's list. Other first-time additions included boy band GOT7, actor Jung Hae-in and model Han Hye-jin.

Additionally, boy band EXO managed to hold a spot in the top 10, their 5th consecutive year placing in the top 10 since 2015, while the Song-Song couple have dropped off the list.

Scroll through our gallery below to see the 10 celebrities who claimed the top spot in this year's rankings.