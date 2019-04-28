Former JYJ member, Park Yoochun Arrested on Drug Charges

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Sun., 28 Apr. 2019 9:08 PM
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Former member of K-pop trio, JYJ, Park Yoochun has reportedly been arrested for drug charges, specifically the purchasing and use of Philopon, a Japanese brand of methamphetamine.
The 32-year-old singer and actor who was also known as Micky Yoochun during his days at TVXQ has been under police investigation ever since his ex-fiance, Hwang Hana testified that she and him did drugs together.
Hwang is currently arrested for drug related charges as well as has pleaded guilty to the charges against her.
Over the weekend, the Suwon District Court issued an arrest warrant for the once-top star of K-pop, who is now reportedly in police custody.
The reason for his arrest is mainly to deter Park from destroying potential evidence as well as to prevent him from fleeing the country to escape the charges against him. While under police custody, he will be interrogated for up to 10 days before being handed over to the prosecution for a legal battle to commence in court.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
The police reportedly found evidence such as CCTV footage of Park picking up the drugs, transferring money to the seller and there was also photographic evidence of needle marks and bruises found on Park. These marks and bruises are consistently with Philopon users as it has to be injected into the bloodstream.
Furthermore, Park tested positive for methamphetamine in his last drug test where the police had allegedly found his leg hair sample when searching through his home for evidence. Park and his legal team has persistently denied Park has used any form of drugs and never swayed despite the mounting evidence against him.
Park was escorted out of the police station after interrogations with his hands bound with rope and his wrists handcuffed. He will be under police custody until the investigations are complete and the case is handed off to the court of justice.
Stay tuned for more updates on this case.
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Rekindle Their Romance During a Relaxing Stay in Cabo on Very Cavallari
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?