Former JYJ member, Park Yoochun Arrested on Drug Charges

Former member of K-pop trio, JYJ, Park Yoochun has reportedly been arrested for drug charges, specifically the purchasing and use of Philopon, a Japanese brand of methamphetamine.

The 32-year-old singer and actor who was also known as Micky Yoochun during his days at TVXQ has been under police investigation ever since his ex-fiance, Hwang Hana testified that she and him did drugs together.

Hwang is currently arrested for drug related charges as well as has pleaded guilty to the charges against her.

Over the weekend, the Suwon District Court issued an arrest warrant for the once-top star of K-pop, who is now reportedly in police custody.

The reason for his arrest is mainly to deter Park from destroying potential evidence as well as to prevent him from fleeing the country to escape the charges against him. While under police custody, he will be interrogated for up to 10 days before being handed over to the prosecution for a legal battle to commence in court.