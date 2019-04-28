Former JYJ member, Park Yoochun Arrested on Drug Charges

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Sun., 28 Apr. 2019 9:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Park Yoochun

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Former member of K-pop trio, JYJ, Park Yoochun has reportedly been arrested for drug charges, specifically the purchasing and use of Philopon, a Japanese brand of methamphetamine. 

The 32-year-old singer and actor who was also known as Micky Yoochun during his days at TVXQ has been under police investigation ever since his ex-fiance, Hwang Hana testified that she and him did drugs together. 

Hwang is currently arrested for drug related charges as well as has pleaded guilty to the charges against her. 

Over the weekend, the Suwon District Court issued an arrest warrant for the once-top star of K-pop, who is now reportedly in police custody. 

The reason for his arrest is mainly to deter Park from destroying potential evidence as well as to prevent him from fleeing the country to escape the charges against him. While under police custody, he will be interrogated for up to 10 days before being handed over to the prosecution for a legal battle to commence in court. 

Park Yoochun

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Read

JYJ's Park Yoochun Reportedly Detained After Testing Positive For Drugs

The police reportedly found evidence such as CCTV footage of Park picking up the drugs, transferring money to the seller and there was also photographic evidence of needle marks and bruises found on Park. These marks and bruises are consistently with Philopon users as it has to be injected into the bloodstream. 

Furthermore, Park tested positive for methamphetamine in his last drug test where the police had allegedly found his leg hair sample when searching through his home for evidence. Park and his legal team has persistently denied Park has used any form of drugs and never swayed despite the mounting evidence against him. 

Park was escorted out of the police station after interrogations with his hands bound with rope and his wrists handcuffed. He will be under police custody until the investigations are complete and the case is handed off to the court of justice. 

Stay tuned for more updates on this case. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Scandal , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Asia , K-pop

Trending Stories

Latest News
BLACKPINK, Coachella 2019

These Are the 40 Most Powerful Celebrities in Korea Right Now

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari 208

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Rekindle Their Romance During a Relaxing Stay in Cabo on Very Cavallari

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Battle of Winterfell: Arya Stark Is Our Queen

Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Coachella 2019

Hailey Bieber Claps Back at Comments About Getting "Too Tan" on Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian/Scott Disick

"Soulmates" Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Make a Decision About Their Future Together on KUWTK

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Premiere: What Has Larissa "Deadly Afraid"?

Billy McFarland, Fyre

It's the 2-Year Anniversary of Fyre Festival—See What the Key Players Are Up To Now

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.