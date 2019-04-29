Inside Post Malone's Daring and One of a Kind Style Transformation

Have you ever just thought "Wow" when looking at one or all of Post Malone's outfits?

Posty has carved out a special place for himself in the music world as of late. He took home a number of awards at the 2018 American Music Awards and the 2018 MTV VMAs and also garnered a few Grammy nominations while he was at it. Plus, he has a whopping 17 nominations at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Rap Album and Top Rap Song.

But there's so much more to this 23-year-old than his chart-topping tracks.

Post Malone, whose birth name is Austin Post, is now a red carpet staple when it comes to unforgettable fashion. Plus, his many recognizable face tattoos are major statements in their own right and were popular fodder for a number of Halloween costumes this year.

While he's always had his own original stamp on his look, Posty's sartorial decisions both onstage and on the red carpet have become must-see moments.

E! News talked with his stylist Catherine Hahn and learned more about their collaborations as well as the meanings behind some of his most famous outfits. She said that she and the "White Iverson" singer "have so much fun" working together, which comes through very clearly in all of his clothes.