Prince William and Kate Middleton weren't always the picture of royal propriety.

Sure, now they're ye olde married couple—celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary Monday, in fact—who are expected to be elegant, magnanimous and practically perfect in every way as the future king and queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. They have three children, all of whose names they had to inform Queen Elizabeth II of before they could be announced to the public. Kate can almost never take her coat off and probably sleeps in a hat. William, who used to get less grief from the press expressly because he was the future king, while Prince Harry was painted as a right hellion, now gets publicly shamed if he goes skiing on the wrong day.

But not all that long ago, Kate was the college lass catching a 19-year-old William's eye when she flashed her undies in a see-through black lace dress at a student fashion show.