Khloe Kardashian's Videos of True Thompson Walking Will Melt Your Heart

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., 28 Apr. 2019 1:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

They grow up so fast...True Thompson, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, is walking now!

Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story on Sunday two videos of her cheering on her daughter as she takes a few wobbly steps without assistance towards her mother.

The milestone, filmed in a playroom and living room, comes weeks after the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's only child turned 1 and typically occurs around this age. In recent weeks, True had often used a baby walker to get around the house.

"Come here!" Khloe says to True in the video. "Yay!"

Photos

True Thompson's 1st Birthday Party

"Yay, Mama, yay!" she says in another clip.

A day earlier, grandma Kris Jenner posted a sweet video of True enjoying a bath—and faucet shower!—in a kitchen sink.

"This is my Saturday mood .... and my heart... this is one happy girl!! @khloekardashian you are truly blessed!!! #love #family #true #mybabybunny," Kris wrote.

True won't be the youngest Kardashian-Jenner family member for long. Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are set to soon welcome their fourth child, a baby boy, via surrogate.

Kim celebrated their upcoming arrival at a CBD and meditation-themed baby shower on Saturday.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E! 

Check out our new Keeping Up With the Kardashian channel on YouTube for show clips, recap videos and more!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , True Thompson , Babies , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth Shares Childhood Memory While Reflecting on Avengers Handprint Ceremony

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk, Baby Shower

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Pregnant Wife Lauren Gets an Ultrasound at Their Baby Shower

Kelly Clarkson, Seth Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock, Savannah Blackstock, River Rose Blackstock, Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson Brings All 4 Kids to UglyDolls Premiere and River Is Ready for Her Close-Up

Pharrell Williams, Diddy, Something In the Water Festival 2019

Pharrell Williams Brings Out Jay-Z, Diddy and More of the Biggest Rappers at Something in the Water

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Stagecoach 2019

Tom Hanks and Sons Support Rita Wilson at Her Stagecoach Festival Debut

Jessie James Decker, Stagecoach 2019

See the Best Celebrity Style Moments From Stagecoach 2019

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Dior Dress, Morocco, Royal Baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Planning Africa Tour With Royal Baby: Report

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.