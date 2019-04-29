Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
We're just days away from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!
On Wednesday, May 1, Kelly Clarkson will take the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to host the musical ceremony for the second year in a row. Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Drake, Travis Scott, Post Malone, as well as the late XXXTentacion, are among the top nominated artists at this year's award show, with Cardi leading the way with 21 nods.
In celebration of this year's ceremony, we're looking back at the award show five years ago. Do you remember watching the 2014 Billboard Music Awards? That year, stars like Jennifer Lopez (who received the Icon Award) and then-boyfriend Casper Smart hit the red carpet at the ceremony, along with Carrie Underwood, Nicki Minaj and Sarah Hyland.
Justin Timberlake dominated the award show in 2014 with multiple wins, as did Miley Cyrus and Imagine Dragons. Robin Thicke, T.I. and Pharrell Williams' hit song "Blurred Lines" also scored four awards at the 2014 show.
So, as we prepare for this year's ceremony, let's take a look back at the red carpet of the 2014 Billboard Music Awards!
Bryan Steffy/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP
Natasha Bedingfield
The "Unwritten" singer struck a pose in a sheer top on the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Shakira
Nothing to be blue about here! The singer looked beautiful in her blue dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj
Barbz, the rapper looked simply divine in her cut-out Alexander McQueen gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Shania Twain
The country star stunned on the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Casper Smart & Jennifer Lopez
The former couple struck a pose together on the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
The model and author donned a Fyodor Golan dress at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Olga Kay
YouTube star looked gorgeous in gold at the event.
Bryan Steffy/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP
Ricky Martin
Nice shades! The singer looked cool as always on the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Seeing red! The star sizzled in a glam red Donna Karan gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jordin Sparks
The pop star rocked a gorgeous LBD at the award show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Miranda Lambert
Pretty in pink! The country singer struck a pose on the carpet in a Georges Hobeika dress.
Bryan Steffy/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP
Kendall Jenner
Model behavior! Kendall stunned in this fierce ensemble at the Billboard Music Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood
The country songstress worked the red carpet in this Oriett Domenech dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Date night! The model and "All of Me" singer posed together on the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP
Kylie Jenner
The blue-haired beauty stunned in a white dress at the 2014 award show.
Christopher Polk/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP
Kesha
The "Timber" songstress donned an Ines Di Santo dress at the ceremony.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland
The Destiny's Child star rocked a crop top (and her gorgeous ring!) on the carpet at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lance Bass
The singer smiled on the red carpet as he arrived to the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
The Modern Family star looked chic in this red carpet outfit at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Calvin Harris
The DJ looked ready to rock at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lucy Hale
The Pretty Little Liars star looked pretty in pink in this Alex Perry dress at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rocsi Diaz
The TV host sported a halter dress with cutout detailing.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Drake Bell
Skipping the suit, the star opted for a more casual look: bright red top with white pants.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jackie Jackson
The singer smiled for cameras as he arrived to the award show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Andi Dorfman
The Bacherlorette beauty hit the Las Vegas red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Liz Hernandez
The correspondent arrived at the ceremony in a halter top with matching shorts.