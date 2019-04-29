We're just days away from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!

On Wednesday, May 1, Kelly Clarkson will take the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to host the musical ceremony for the second year in a row. Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Drake, Travis Scott, Post Malone, as well as the late XXXTentacion, are among the top nominated artists at this year's award show, with Cardi leading the way with 21 nods.

In celebration of this year's ceremony, we're looking back at the award show five years ago. Do you remember watching the 2014 Billboard Music Awards? That year, stars like Jennifer Lopez (who received the Icon Award) and then-boyfriend Casper Smart hit the red carpet at the ceremony, along with Carrie Underwood, Nicki Minaj and Sarah Hyland.