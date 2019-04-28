See the Best Celebrity Style Moments From Stagecoach 2019

Country music fans broke out their cowboy hat, cowboy boots, denim and sundresses for Stagecoach!

Several celebs showcased classic stylish American Western looks at the 2019 festival this weekend. The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev was a goddess in denim. Musician and E! reality star Jessie James Decker wore her own creations. And Rita Wilson made a splash with a daring look as she made her Stagecoach stage debut, with the support of husband Tom Hanks and their sons, Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks.

Other celebrities spotted showcasing stylish looks at the 2019 Stagecoach festival included The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios and Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright.