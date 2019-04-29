10 of Kelly Clarkson's Best Candid Moments Caught on Camera

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 29 Apr. 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's almost time for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Kelly Clarkson is returning as host for the second year in a row. As fans will recall, the three-time Grammy winner pulled out all of the stops for last year's show. From her epic performances to her incredible fashion ensembles, the "Since U Been Gone" star gave viewers plenty of memorable moments. 

Of course, this came as no surprise. Clarkson has been capturing fans' hearts ever since her American Idol days over a decade ago. While she became famous for her vocals, Clarkson has also been applauded for always keeping it real. In fact, many of her best moments are her candid ones.

Who could forget when she totally fangirled over meeting Meryl Streep at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, or when she was overcome with emotion during her raw performance of "Piece by Piece?"

To see more of her best candid moments, check out the gallery below:

Photos

Kelly Clarkson's Best Candid Moments

Kelly Clarkson, American Idol Season 1

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A Moment Like This

After the singer was crowned the first winner of American Idol back in 2002, she gave a tearful and emotional performance of her single "A Moment Like This."

Kelly Clarkson, Grammy Awards 2006

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

An Emotional First Grammys Win

Just four years later, Clarkson won her first Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Since U Been Gone." The young star was overcome with emotion upon accepting the award. "Oh God! Yeah, I'm terrible at speaking when I cry. So, sorry!" she said. "Thank you so much. Ah!" Clarkson also took home the trophy in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for Breakaway.

From Justin to Kelly, Kelly Clarkson, Justin Guarini

20th Century Fox

A Brutally Honest Review

Not everyone was a fan of From Justin to Kelly—including Clarkson.

"It wasn't something I ever wanted to do," she told Radio.com in 2015. "It's like something in your life that you had to literally do—like, contractually, I had to do it or, I mean, I would be sued, like, which is what I was told. So, you know, I just went along with it, and I did the best that I could make of it. I think I'm such a fan of true artists, like true actors in that sense, that it's almost offensive for people to just hop into a movie and think they can be an actor."

Article continues below

Kelly Clarkson

YouTube

A Raw Performance

In 2016, Clarkson returned to American Idol to sing "Piece by Piece." The singer was overcome with emotion during the raw performance and led several of the judges to tear up, as well. 

"Sorry! Super pregnant and hormonal," she told the crowd, who gave the artist a standing ovation.

Kelly Clarkson, Barack Obama, Presidential Inauguration 2013

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

An Unforgettable Meeting

During a 2016 interview with Seth Meyers, the "Beautiful Disaster" artist recalled her first meeting with Barack Obama—and how she totally botched his name. The incident took place before Obama's presidency, back when he was still a senator. Clarkson had been invited to speak in front of the senate and introduce Obama, who had recently won a Grammy in the Best Spoken Word Album category for Dreams From My Father.

"I get up there and, like, complete panic sets in because I cannot remember what that fake Grammy is called. I cannot remember, like, what the book is...and I cannot remember his name, but I am pretty sure it rhymes with Osama," she told the Late Night host.

Still, it looks like Obama wasn't too upset over Clarkson's faux pas. He even had her perform at his 2012 presidential inauguration (as shown in the photo).

Kelly Clarkson

YouTube

A Romantic Date

During a 2017 episode of "Carpool Karaoke," James Corden surprised the "Stronger" star by bringing her hubby Brandon Blackstock along for an impromptu date. Between the champagne toasts and romantic music, the two couldn't stop laughing.

"I feel like we're making a porn," he said.

Article continues below

Kelly Clarkson

YouTube

A Little Sex Talk

Clarkson isn't afraid to talk about the birds and the bees. During a 2016 interview with Redbook, Clarkson said her marriage to Blackstock isn't a "relationship where we have to schedule sex."

"We put each other first," she added. "I call it the oxygen-mask mentality—take care of yourself first!"

She also opened up about the subject on The View.

"We're going to be bad parents if we're not sexually pleased and we're not, like, having a good life," she explained. "That's going to bleed into other things, and you've got to have a great life," she said on the show. "I'm sorry—I've painted an image. You're welcome….People don't realize, like, sex is a very key part of a relationship. I mean, I have friends—I don't need another friend." 

 

Meryl Streep, Kelly Clarkson, Golden Globe Awards 2018

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A True Fangirl

The 2018 Golden Globes was a memorable night for Clarkson, partly because she got to meet Meryl Streep.

"Oh my God! Can I meet you?" Clarkson said after spotting the Oscar winner on the red carpet. "Can I meet you? I'm such a fan! I've loved everyone. I've just adored you since I was like 8."

Of course, the actress said hello to Clarkson and tenderly stroked her cheek.

Kelly Clarkson, Late Night With Seth Meyers

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

A Little Day Drinking

During a 2018 episode of Late Night, Clarkson and Meyers did a little day drinking. The two took shots, made each other drinks and, naturally, did some singing—making for one hilarious afternoon.

Article continues below

Kelly Clarkson

Instagram

A Pepper for a Good Cause

In February 2018, Clarkson participated in the ALS Pepper Challenge. However, the habanero proved to be a little too spicy for the artist.

"My tongue is on fire!" she said, later shedding a few tears.

To see more of Clarkson's memorable moments, tune into the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The award show will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kelly Clarkson , 2019 Billboard Music Awards , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Urban Decay x Game of Thrones

Urban Decay's Sold-Out Game of Thrones Collection Is Back in Stock!

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Met Gala 2018

See Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Fashion Evolution at the Met Gala

Kate Middleton, Prince William

How Prince William Finally Got Serious About Kate Middleton and Stopped Putting Their Romance at Risk

Post Malone, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Inside Post Malone's Daring and One of a Kind Style Transformation

BLACKPINK, Coachella 2019

These Are the 40 Most Powerful Celebrities in Korea Right Now

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari 208

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Rekindle Their Romance During a Relaxing Stay in Cabo on Very Cavallari

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Battle of Winterfell: Arya Stark Is Our Queen

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.