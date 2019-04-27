Raising two children under age 4 means there are a lot of diapers at their home, which they also share with Teigen's mother, Vilailuck Teigen. Teigen and Legend have been celebrity spokesmodels for Pampers for a while and she also acts as a Creative Consultant for Pampers Pure, meaning she gets to help design the products.

Meanwhile, Luna is still working on her potty training, occasionally requesting a diaper at night.

"I think once she started going to school, she knew that it wasn't really like a fight or a discussion, it was just like, 'I'm gonna try this,'" Teigen said. "And I think what John and I have done with having kids is just taking everything as it comes."