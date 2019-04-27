Chrissy Teigen is one. Patient. Mom.
The 33-year-old model and Lip Sync Battle star and husband John Legend, 40, are raising two children under age 4—daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, who will turn 1 next month.
"We've always liked that kind of controlled chaos," Teigen told E! News exclusively. "I think it's fun. I think when you hear both of them blabber at the same time or Luna talking and him screaming, and you don't know if it's a cry or if he's talking, I like that, I think it's fun, it reminds me of being on set. Like, there's never really a peaceful moment."
"I think that's why when I'm like in a car or something, [people are] like, 'What music do you like to listen to in the car?' I'm like, 'Silence.' I like pure silence, 'cause our house is crazy, and there's always people in and out, and it's just like kind of a hectic lifestyle," she said. "But I, I dunno, I like it, I prefer it."
Instagram / Chrissy Teigen
Raising two children under age 4 means there are a lot of diapers at their home, which they also share with Teigen's mother, Vilailuck Teigen. Teigen and Legend have been celebrity spokesmodels for Pampers for a while and she also acts as a Creative Consultant for Pampers Pure, meaning she gets to help design the products.
Meanwhile, Luna is still working on her potty training, occasionally requesting a diaper at night.
"I think once she started going to school, she knew that it wasn't really like a fight or a discussion, it was just like, 'I'm gonna try this,'" Teigen said. "And I think what John and I have done with having kids is just taking everything as it comes."
Instagram / Chrissy Teigen
Teigen had given birth to Miles three days after Mother's Day last year. She told E! News that Legend maintains a special tradition for the holiday. Watch the video below to find out what it is!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!