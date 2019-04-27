Idris Elba Is Married! Inside His Wedding to Sabrina Dhowre

Idris Elba is a married man!

The Golden Globe-winning star has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowre, a year after popping the big question on stage at a film screening in London last February.

The couple wed on Friday at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco. The celebrations are being spread out over three days, according to British Vogue, which first reported the news. Friends and family attended a "colors of the Souk" themed dinner the night before the wedding at the Amanjena, and on Saturday, they are set to attend an all-white party at the Mandarin Oriental, which will emulate the atmosphere of a festival, the magazine reported.

Dhowre wore an off-the-shoulder white A-line bridal gown for the ceremony and a V-neck style embroidered dress with pearls, gemstones, and couture lace. Both were custom Vera Wang designs. Elba wore a bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng, British Vogue said.

"Ozwald Boateng and Idris Elba have been friends for many years and champion and support one another," the designer's spokesperson told E! News. "Ozwald and Idris regularly work together on red carpet looks. It was a very personal moment which Ozwald was honored to be a part of."