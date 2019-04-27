Idris Elba Is Married! Inside His Wedding to Sabrina Dhowre

IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., 27 Apr. 2019 7:06 AM
Idris Elba is a married man!
The Golden Globe-winning star has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowre, a year after popping the big question on stage at a film screening in London last February.
The couple wed on Friday at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco. The celebrations are being spread out over three days, according to British Vogue, which first reported the news. Friends and family attended a "colors of the Souk" themed dinner the night before the wedding at the Amanjena, and on Saturday, they are set to attend an all-white party at the Mandarin Oriental, which will emulate the atmosphere of a festival, the magazine reported.
Dhowre wore an off-the-shoulder white A-line bridal gown for the ceremony and a V-neck style embroidered dress with pearls, gemstones, and couture lace. Both were custom Vera Wang designs. Elba wore a bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng, British Vogue said.
"Ozwald Boateng and Idris Elba have been friends for many years and champion and support one another," the designer's spokesperson told E! News. "Ozwald and Idris regularly work together on red carpet looks. It was a very personal moment which Ozwald was honored to be a part of."
The milestone occasion comes nearly two years since the actor and former Miss Vancouver took their romance into the spotlight. The couple stepped out at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere for Molly's Game back in September 2017. "It definitely got noticed because I try to keep my personal life different," he told told Jess Cagle. "I think it's an interesting space, especially for her. She'd never done a red carpet before and I tend not to do that. It was nice actually."
As for how the two lovebirds met, you can thank good timing. "Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special," the actor told Jess Cagle of meeting Dhowre while filming The Mountain Between Us, co-starring Kate Winslet, in Canada.
The couple has since popped up at some of the biggest events of the year together, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's highly anticipated nuptials in May 2018.
This marks Elba's third marriage as he previously wed Hanne Norgaard, with whom he shares daughter Isan, in 1999, and then Sonya Hamlin briefly in 2006. He welcomed son Winston with ex Naiyana Garth in 2014.
The bride-to-be's road to the aisle has been just as sweet as her romance with People's "Sexiest Man Alive" as she celebrated her bridal shower at Tiffany & Co.
"Thank you so much @tiffanyandco for the amazing time," the model wrote on Instagram. "So soon till the big day."
Now, that day has officially arrived! Needless to say, it was quite the special start to forever.
As she wrote on Instagram last February, "Baby! I can't tell you enough how happy you make me and how lucky I feel to have found a love like this, you make my heart feel so full. I love you. Forever will always feel to [sic] short."
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua
