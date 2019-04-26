You Won't Believe How Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Wished Travis Scott a Happy Birthday

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., 26 Apr. 2019 4:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, billboard

Ali Blair

Kylie Jenner is truly putting birthday cards to shame with her latest gift to Travis Scott

On Friday morning, residents of West Hollywood woke up to a surprising sight: a billboard of Kylie and Stormi. The black and white photo of the mother-daughter duo was plastered across the skyline in honor of Travis' upcoming 27th birthday. "Happy birthday, Daddy! Love, mommy & Stormi," the billboard reads.

This is just the tip of the birthday celebration iceberg. On Thursday night, the family of three celebrated the rapper's 27th year around the sun at a private screening of the Avengers: Endgame movie. Kylie, Travis and Stormi Webster got all dolled-up in their finest superhero attire. Stormi took on the role of the powerful Thor, Travis was Iron Flame and Kylie played the fierce Captain Lip Kit. 

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

"Oh, you didn't catch Iron Flame and Captain Lip Kit in the credits?" the 21-year-old joked in the caption of the pic. "Sucks 4 you."

"It was a fun and casual night," a source told E! News. "Kylie and Travis had a great time kicking off his birthday weekend. Everyone said the movie was awesome." 

Kris JennerCorey GambleKanye WestKourtney KardashianKim KardashianKhloe Kardashianand Mason Disickgot in on the fun too. Kim shared a peek of the tasty spreads available for the guest on her IG Story, which gave every single one of her followers a major case of FOMO.

Happy birthday, Travis!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Stormi Webster , Birthdays , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Elizabeth Gillies, Dynasty, TV Double Duty

Dynasty's New Alexis Is Not Alone: When TV Actors Pull Double Duty on the Same Show

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Another Photoshop Accusation: ''You Guys Are Reaching''

Taylor Swift, Me Video

Don't Panic! There's No "ME!" Without Brendon Urie

Jessie James Decker, Stagecoach 2019

Stagecoach 2019 Celebrity Sightings: See Hollywood Take Over the Country Music Festival

Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty Officially Signs onto Beverly Hills 90210 Reunion Series

Demian Bichir, Stefanie Sherk

Demián Bichir Mourns the Death of His ''Soulmate'' Stefanie Sherk and Asks to ''Grieve in Peace''

Anna Duggar, Josh Duggar

Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar Expecting Baby No. 6

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.