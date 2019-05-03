Urban Decay's Sold-Out Game of Thrones Collection Is Back in Stock!

by Ozodinobi Onyeabor | Fri., 3 May. 2019 1:43 PM

E-Comm: Urban Decay x Game of Thrones

Whether you stan House Stark, House Targaryen, House Mormont or House Lannister, there's one thing we all can agree on: The women of Game of Thrones are stunning. Now, you can channel their Westeros (and Essos!) beauty with Urban Decay's gorgeous Game of Thrones collab. This cosmetics collection is as sought-after as the Iron Throne itself, so it's no surprise it sold out in a hot-as-dragon's-fire second.

But all is not lost: The exquisite—and exquisitely packaged—products are back in stock! So make like a direwolf and snap them up quick. 

UD | Game of Thrones Eyeshadow Palette

What better way to sit on the Iron Throne than with all the shimmery hues of the kingdoms under your command?

SHOP NOW: $65 at Sephora or Ulta

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Dragon Smoke

Ignite your smokey eye look and unleash your inner dragon.

SHOP NOW: $22 at Sephora or Ulta

UD | Game of Thrones Vice Lipstick

Being honorable is a virtue. Ruling the Seven Kingdoms while looking this good may have to be your vice. 

SHOP NOW: $19 at Sephora or Ulta

Jon Snow's Longclaw Large Eyeshadow Brush

Valryian steel for a sharp-cut crease on your eyeshadow.

SHOP NOW: $28 at Sephora or Ulta

Mother of Dragons Highlighter Palette

Rise from the dragon's inferno as the Mother of Dragons and Khalessi ("queen" for non-GoT viewers) with these highlighters.

SHOP NOW: $36 at Sephora or Ulta

Dragon's Blood Dracarys Lip & Cheek Stain

You may not be of House Targaryen, but you can still have your cheeks flush of dragon's blood.

SHOP NOW: $26 at Sephora or Ulta

Arya Stark's Needle Flat Eyeshadow Brush

Lightweight and sharp with precision, this will have your eyes pierce. Oh, if looks could kill.

SHOP NOW: $28 at Sephora or Ulta

Urban Decay Game of Thrones Vault

The powerful makeup army needed to reclaim the throne for the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

SHOP NOW: $250 at Sephora or Ulta

—Originally published April 29, 2019 at 3 a.m. PT

